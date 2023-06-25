Quo Vadis





June 24, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Extraordinary Message to Visionary Ivan for June 23, 2023





Today we are excited to share an extraordinary event that took place on the hill of apparitions in Medjugorje.





The visionary Ivan received an extraordinary message from the Gospa, the Madonna, who continues to appear in this sacred place.





The atmosphere of Medjugorje became intense this evening, while Ivan had the opportunity to receive a direct message from the Madonna herself.





These moments are of great importance to the community of the faithful, as they offer us a unique opportunity to hear the words of Our Lady and to receive her loving support.





Today's message is a sign of hope and encouragement for all of us, who face the challenges of everyday life.





We come together in prayer and waiting, eager to know the content of this extraordinary message.





Medjugorje, with its history of Marian apparitions, has become a place of pilgrimage and encounter with deep spirituality.





We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in this extraordinary event and to share the joy and wonder of the presence of the Gospa in our lives.





Here are the words of the Virgin to Ivan:





“MY CHILDREN, EVEN TODAY I WOULD LIKE TO INVITE YOU TO PEACE.





HERE I INTRODUCED MYSELF AS THE QUEEN OF PEACE.





I ALSO INVITE YOU TO BE MY BEARERS IN THIS TIRED WORLD; MAY YOU BRING PEACE.





PRAY FOR PEACE, PRAY FOR MY PLANS THAT I WISH TO CARRY OUT; BECAUSE MY SON HAS ALLOWED ME TO STAY SO LONG WITH YOU BECAUSE I WISH TO TEACH YOU; I WISH TO EDUCATE YOU AND LEAD YOU ALL TO JESUS; SO THAT YOU CAN EXPERIENCE TRUE AND DEEP PEACE.





THANK YOU, DEAR CHILDREN, BECAUSE EVEN TODAY YOU HAVE ANSWERED MY CALL.”





Medjugorje visionary Ivan Dragičević was born on May 25, 1965. in Bijakovici, Medjugorje Parish.





He has daily apparitions even now.





Our Lady has entrusted him with nine secrets.





Ivan lives with his family in the USA and in Medjugorje.





Stay tuned to Quo Vadis to learn more about the messages received from Ivan and to immerse yourself in the spirit of Medjugorje.





Together, we continue to welcome the love and guidance of Our Lady into our lives, in the hope of finding peace, healing and a deeper connection with God.





The prayer intention entrusted to him by Our Lady: for the young and for the priests.





Original text from: papaboys.org





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1760KeKjbQ



