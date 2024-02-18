© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Insanity, as Albert Einstein put it, is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting different results. So, why is it that we continue to place our hopes in political solutions, in religious institutions or in other leaders and people? The answer: insanity. But there IS a solution, to all of our problems, and that answer is Jesus' Teachings. The question is: Are you sane enough to put his teachings into practice?