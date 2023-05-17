RED WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY SEEN CLEAR IN SKY / ASTEROID CHUNK HIT GUATEMALA(MILLIONS COMING) / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley





May 16, 2023





Today is now 5/16/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video more meteor debri came in which makes a bunch adding up with others that came in within the past 2 weeks... Asteroid debri came in over guatamala hitting land after a large chunk broke into 3-4 pieces hitting and then starting a little fire. Also debris came down over Alabama usa, China and Japan near okinawa. Like ive said many times first comes clusters as is now from planet xs debri tail also from a separate planet x system body which I believe the second body debris coming from is nibiru the comet planet which is NOT the same as wormwood/the fiery red dragon/planet x/the destroyer earths twin sun ( a brown dwarf star). Plus NASA is tracking according to 2 legit planet x system insiders others know, NASA is tracking at least 3 possibly 4 other solar systems with their own debri tails also that have invaded into and around earths solar system to. As soon millions of fiery large and small rocks will fall worldwide from planet x/ the destroyer/ wormwood/ the fiery red dragons tail and will hit globally as I've seen in 7 fireball dreams from yeshua or in his english translated name simply called ( Jesus ) and christ meaning messiah.

You'll see a red ( one of the Red ) either planet x system objects or one of the extra red planet bodies that came in seen clear as day in the daytime skies as I've got no location on that yet. Also you'll see breaking news out of Ukraine where Russia sent multiple drones with bombs blowing up ammunition and bomb depots causing huge nuclear looking clouds to appear. Things will only amplify as world war 3 is being set up at the same timing planet x gets closer. And nothing shall change prophecy the bible speaks on and what christ spoke would come that's unchangeable..... Skies bled red not sure if was seen over the Philippines/southeast Asia or India though they were seen blood red due to iron oxide dust falling from planet x as occured during the 10 biblical plagues.... You'll see more animals acting strange around the world as they all can feel what's coming and what's coming is throwing their sense of direction off and their bodies are naturally tuners to feel everything. They feel and know what's coming and all creatures/animals and mammals and sea life are all giving warnings including your pets. So always pay attention to your pets and surroundings. You'll find answers you seek if pay attention not just physically but spiritually.. You'll see new pictures/captures of planet x system bodies and extra planet bodies that have invaded earths solar system within the past week plus caught on NASA stereo ahead cor 2 images on their public website caught by me. And some news articles... Plus more. Time is short. Very short.... Love and forgive others daily as God commanded. LOVE daily. That's my message today and daily.... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





Credited video footage BELOW-

Cah Jowo channel/ fiery cloud tail over Indonesia- • Viral UFO SEMBUNY... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbBPmyLXJlg

Kuzzula Revelando misterios/ asteroid debris hit guatemela- • MEU DEUS! OLHA A ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tc-dvP7MwJU

Justin KJ/ Red sky with plasma lightning- • #sky #red #lightning https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7W5ZvIMw5Y

Channel called ( impossible) shared purple light in sky footage though originally is from a tiktok user you'll see in video.

Whatda_f/ meteor over Alabama- • Strange Object Sp... https://www.youtube.com/shorts/o4r9xwvx0bY

Real ghost videos mistic&k/ footage of the Red planet body in sky- • UFO Sightings 2023... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45V6nMLNrTA

rion1234tw/ meteor credit





©Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gqEKXsFoM4



