Watch How The Revolutionary "Sole Shoe" Changes Horse Behaviour

In this video, we show an example of a horse that was very troubled and super reactive to his environment to the point of being dangerous to be around. After "grounding" his feet with the “sole shoe” horseshoe, we achieved a much better connection. He was less reactive. His conformation changed. He was more comfortable and confident, and thus became softer in is temperament. Overall, he was a much happier horse.

The sole shoe balances the horse’s hoof and improves blood flow, which helps the horse to feel more connected with the earth under their feet. Being a flight animal, this makes them more secure and calmer with their surroundings.

We would like to share this revolutionary horseshoe with other horse owners, and have started a business to help us achieve this.

Our intention is to start in Australia, then expand this important service worldwide.

With the support of investors, we can make this a reality and, in the process, make life better for all horses.

If you’d like to connect with us, please email: [email protected]

We’d love to hear from you.

To see our introductory video, go to this link: https://rumble.com/v2t0c3e-worldwide-horse-welfare-crisis-exclusive-interview-with-george-h.-lewis-new.html

