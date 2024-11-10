Virus respond to danger-associated molecular patterns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
You know, there's no such thing as a virus? That is a virus particle, an exosome is your own membrane carrying RNA from your own body, from immune cells to the fire trucks to the fire if you will, in order to put out a fire at a distant site, the cells in the in the stem cells in in the immune system, it's called the blood stem cells, hematopoietic. They literally respond to danger-associated molecular patterns and pathogen-associated molecular patterns. They go put out the fire at distant sites of the body, and every organ system has a resident stem cell macrophage. This is my PhD thesis.
Judy Mikovits, PhD -11/12/2022
CHD.TV replay: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/rsv-the-virus-question/