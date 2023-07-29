BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#117 // DRAGON'S LAIR - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
QBits with GoodDog
89 followers
12 views • 07/29/2023

 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 15.JAN.2020

6:00PM EST

#117 // DRAGON'S LAIR - LIVE

As President Donald Trump adventures into the perilous Dragon's Lair of Communist China, Deep State traitors plot traps and ambushes in the eerie halls of the Deep State House - and a noxious fume from Wuhan threatens to stop global trade and wipe out the American middle class - the very engine of US might and power projection on January 15, 2020.

The Haunted House delivers a deadly impeachment spell to the US Senate, Trump reluctantly accepts the quest to confront the Dragon on behalf of the thankless House. Armed with nothing but his iconic hairstyle and a penchant for fiery rhetoric, he bravely ventures into the heart of the labyrinthine lair.

With every step, Trump's bravado and honesty quell his wicked foe. The Chinese dragon, a cunning enemy and shrewd tactician has growing influence - fed by traitorous henchmen in the bowels of Congress and Corporate America. China's horseman, President Xi taunts Trump with trade hireling Democrat armies, terror and debilitating drugs - all of which feed the growing Dragon, while weakening the American Eagle.

As amusing as it may seem to witness the president trying to outwit a dragon with diplomacy, high stakes socio-political rhetoric and economic warfare, the American public is being gaslit to cheer for the Dragon - even though our intrepid adventurer Trump is fighting - and winning - for the American People. The very fate of the individual freedom and nation-state's survival hangs in the balance.

#QBits

PODCAST


WATCH LIVE

https://rumble.com/v32rrnq-117-dragons-lair-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq


WEBSITE

https://www.gooddog-usa.com


TRUTH SOCIAL

https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA


TELEGRAM

https://t.me/GoodDog_USA



PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL

[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]

https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA

