Street Preaching The Gospel Of Jesus Christ 1

It is official, I have resumed street preaching today. I will try to have some of it recorded but try not to include people's faces where possible. I walk around the town and spend few minutes in some places where people are. I can speak at the same level as using the mic but it is better with the mic because my voice can rest and I don't have to shout.