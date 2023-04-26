Skyfall 2018: The 70th Week of Daniel by Pastor Ted Nienstedt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 6th, 2018
Pastor Ted Nienstedt is the Pastor of Fire & Grace Church in Raleigh NC. He gave a great breakdown of the prophecy of Daniel 9 concerning the 70th Week of Daniel. That passage pinpoints the time the Messiah Jesus Christ would come the first time and foretells that there will be a final "week' of years that will be the tribulation period leading up to the second coming of Jesus Christ.