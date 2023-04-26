BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Skyfall 2018: The 70th Week of Daniel by Pastor Ted Nienstedt
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
65 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 04/26/2023

October 6th, 2018

Pastor Ted Nienstedt is the Pastor of Fire & Grace Church in Raleigh NC. He gave a great breakdown of the prophecy of Daniel 9 concerning the 70th Week of Daniel. That passage pinpoints the time the Messiah Jesus Christ would come the first time and foretells that there will be a final "week' of years that will be the tribulation period leading up to the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Keywords
danieldean odleskyfallted nienstedt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy