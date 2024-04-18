© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Cheddar Popcorn
Ingredients:
1 cup HRS Organic Yellow Popcorn Kernels
2 Tbsp. HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
3 Tbsp. butter
2/3 cup HRS Organic White Cheddar Cheese Powder
Instructions:
1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine coconut oil and 3 popcorn kernels. Cover the pot and wait for the kernels to pop.
2. Once the kernels pop, pour in the remaining popcorn kernels. Shake the pot a little to distribute the kernels evenly.
3. When the kernels stop popping, turn off the heat and pour the butter over the popcorn. Toss to coat evenly.
4. Sprinkle the cheddar cheese powder over the popcorn and toss to coat again.