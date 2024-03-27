Is 'Good Friday' Biblical? No-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 26 2024

All over the world this Friday, Christians and Catholics will be observing Good Friday. The Catholic church teaches that Jesus went to the cross on a Friday and rose from the grave on a Sunday morning. It sounds right, and mostly everyone across the board accepts those days and that chronology. Only one problem. It's completely wrong according to the biblical account of what happened. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we show you first the very Roman Catholic teaching that Jesus was crucified on 'Good Friday', and then show you what your King James Bible has to say about the matter. SPOILER ALERT!!! Jesus went to the cross on a Wednesday. The Catholic teaching counts Friday as one day, Saturday as the second day and Sunday as the third day. 3 days. Only it's not 3 days, it's barely a day and a half according to the Jewish calendar. Jesus did not rise on Sunday morning, the bible says that He already "was risen" by the time Sunday morning rolled around. In all the gospel accounts, Jesus is already risen on Sunday morning. There is no account of His rising at that time, it has already happened. So if the Roman Catholic timeline is followed, you would have at the most 30 hours of elapsed time. Not even close enough to the "3 days and 3 nights" that Jesus Himself said would transpire. Tonight you will learn the truth about Good Friday, why you shouldn't observe it, and what really happened during that very special week in human history.



