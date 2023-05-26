BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

May 13 Webinar Highlights - Orbs, Space Arks, Motherships
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 05/26/2023

Michael Salla


May 25, 2023


Highlights from the Orbs, Space Arks & Motherships: Why the Deep State Fears Them webinar completed on May 13. Webinar presents and analyzes newly released information from a wide range of sources on Space Arks, ET Motherships and their connection to the many orbs that are increasingly being sighted around the world. Some of the orbs are extraterrestrial in origin, while others have been built by aerospace companies. Historical examples of both were presented to attendees to better understand what is happening today.


Replay of full webinar (2.5 hours) now available on Vimeo at: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/orbsspacearksmotherships


Also available on Brighteon & Crowdcast. More details at: https://exopolitics.org/orbs-space-arks-motherships-webinar-now-on-vimeo-brighteon/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwR5tYLliGo


Keywords
aliensdeep stateextraterrestrialorbsexopoliticsspace arksmichael sallamothershipsaerospace companies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy