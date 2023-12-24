XMAS AND 1000 SUBSCRIBER ROOMTOOR SPECIAL

Get back on your feet and start a lawsuit in your country against the CIA, Secret Intelligence Service, NSA, GCHQ etc. if you haven't done it yet. Do it without a lawyer if you can't find one. Start making videos on Bitchute,Rumble, YouTube, etc.

The addresses of your defendants can be found via Google or, even better, Dun & Bradstreet.

There are "empty buildings" registered as NSA offices here. It would be fun to add these as defendants, wouldn't it?

https://www.dnb.com/de-de/upik-en.html

For example, there is a NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY LTD D-U-N-S® Number: 085204542. You get the idea. It's time to clear things up.

Focus on chipimplants as evidence in your videos and court case. Eye implants can be detected with a 10-dollar Eletorot UV Flashlight with a 385- to 400-nanometer range.

You can point at my videos and say that there is an international genocide going on if you like by downloading and copying them on a portable hard disk or linking them directly.

Point at the Deagel list and Dr. Kahterine Horton as well.

We have half a year left.

Try to do a SMALL claim. This is how I did it in Germany.

https://www.mdcourts.gov/video/courthelp/before-you-file-small-claim









On the right side, it says

Complaint Form (Form DC-CV-001)

Just try it; don't be after the money. It's about stopping these criminals. You can file a new lawsuit afterwards.

Maybe they will accept handwritten lawsuits if they wreck your printer. I am not into the American court system.





THESE PATENTS SHOULD HELP YOU

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20080300663





https://patents.google.com/patent/US6214032B1/en

Print them out or write the links in your lawsuit if you do a handwritten or manual one.

Here is my actual lawsuit:

https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/Klage-Muster-gegen-Bundesnachrichtendienst:d





This is an idea I told my German audience.

Try to use deepl.com. You will understand the context.

https://www.patreon.com/posts/handschriftlich-94909319





I do not know whether this will work in a US court or not.





DEAGEL Forecasts Massive Depopulation by 2025

https://www.bitchute.com/video/q1jrkS2t6lEG/

ILLEGAL NAZI NANO EYE IMPLANTS

https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/illegal-nazi-nano-head-and-eye-implants:2

How to Detect NAZI Implants/Chips on the Head (Targeted Individuals) (Stop 007)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCHb6NCgpSk





ILLEGAL EYE IMPLANT EVIDENCE

https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/illegal-eye-implant-evidence:6

This is basically all the evidence you need to gather. It can be proven with a 10$ Eletorot UV Flashlight.





Your Freedomwarrior

Adrian