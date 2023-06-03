© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ik8xf049f
05/31/2023 Kathleen, host of Winn Tucson: They are suppressing the news about Christopher Wray, and they don't want people to know the truth. You don't get paid to carry out the agenda of a criminal enterprise in our country. It's unacceptable, but that seems to be what's happening right now.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/31/2023 Winn Tucson节目主持人凯瑟琳：有人在压制克里斯托弗·雷的新闻，他们不想让人们知道真相。你不能被收买去执行一个犯罪企业在我们国家的计划，这是不可接受的，但似乎正在发生。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平