Psalms 83 War Here & Now Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
24 views • 11/30/2023
16th Kislev 5784

November 29, 2023

Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel.

I told all my followers almost four years ago the Bibi Netanyahu would be the last leader of Israel before Messiah. 

We saw the horrific attack by Hamas and Arabs forces on October 7 (Simcha Torah) with over a thousand deaths and hundreds of hostages taken. 

I did this (Meme) picture about a year and half ago regarding the coming Psalms 83 War Bibi Netanyahu in the middle of it. Precursor to the Messianic War of Gog - Magag War. 

This video is called: Psalms 83 War - Here & Now Bible Code.

This has been your host,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai


israelgazabibi netanyahupsalm 83 warbible codeisrael gaza warpsalms 83 warmessiah bibi
