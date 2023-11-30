Psalms 83 War Here & Now Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

16th Kislev 5784

November 29, 2023

Shalom everyone,





Thank you for visiting my channel.





I told all my followers almost four years ago the Bibi Netanyahu would be the last leader of Israel before Messiah.





We saw the horrific attack by Hamas and Arabs forces on October 7 (Simcha Torah) with over a thousand deaths and hundreds of hostages taken.





I did this (Meme) picture about a year and half ago regarding the coming Psalms 83 War Bibi Netanyahu in the middle of it. Precursor to the Messianic War of Gog - Magag War.





This video is called: Psalms 83 War - Here & Now Bible Code.





This has been your host,

#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai





Links:

Rabbis For Anusim https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/



GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim

Twitter https://twitter.com/samuelsaldana

GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai



AnonUp.com https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1343184

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zemahbenyishai

WeGo.Social https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai

Donate: https://paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US



