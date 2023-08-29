NWO: Direct Energy Weapons (DEWs), their purpose & targets

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



This video provides a good summary of which countries have Direct Energy Weapons or DEWs, their purpose and targets.



Along with HAARP, DEWs are being used to advance the papal false gospel of climate change. Climate change has been weaponized by the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, to make the Vatican’s pope, the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, 16, 17, and his false gospel of climate change and global warming look authentic.



The world, whose citizens’ names are not written in the Lamb’s book of life, will worship him, the pope, by accepting his mark, hence, the mark of the beast, of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship, which goes contrary to the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.



Please read Revelation 13:8, Revelation 14:9. The mark of the beast has to do with worship, a false system of worship that uplifts the pope over God: the pope’s false sabbath of SUNday over the biblical 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington