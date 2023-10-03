Pirate Pete





Oct 2, 2023





Neo2020v4vandetta channel

This Is How You Opt Out Of The FEMA/FCC WEAS Test That Will Be Conducted On October 4th 2023! Their Trillion Dollar Technology Rendered Inoperable By Less Than A Penny's Worth Of Tin Foil!

CALL YOUR PHONE TO SEE IF IT WORKS OR TURN IT OFF AND THEN WRAP IT IN TINFOIL

its also being done on Oct 11th. Unplug all TV's and radios too...

I will be turning off out internet that day as well. I will return on the 5th to see if anything happened.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0LDJl2JYyiEp/