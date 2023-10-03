© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pirate Pete
Oct 2, 2023
mirrored from Rumble
Neo2020v4vandetta channel
This Is How You Opt Out Of The FEMA/FCC WEAS Test That Will Be Conducted On October 4th 2023! Their Trillion Dollar Technology Rendered Inoperable By Less Than A Penny's Worth Of Tin Foil!
CALL YOUR PHONE TO SEE IF IT WORKS OR TURN IT OFF AND THEN WRAP IT IN TINFOIL
its also being done on Oct 11th. Unplug all TV's and radios too...
I will be turning off out internet that day as well. I will return on the 5th to see if anything happened.
