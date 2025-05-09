BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Can You Really Please God in Everything You Do?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
0
11 views • 4 months ago

Is your life truly pleasing to the Lord—or are you just going through the motions?

In this powerful devotion from Pastor Roderick Webster, we explore what it really means to please God from the heart. Taken from Colossians 1:10, Ephesians 5:10, and Galatians 1:10, this message challenges us to stop and ask: “Who am I really living to please?”

📖 Learn what it means to prove what is acceptable unto the Lord
📖 Understand why pleasing men and pleasing God can’t be mixed
📖 Discover how real obedience begins in the heart—not just in outward actions

Let this Word convict, encourage, and redirect your focus.

🙌 Be a God-pleasing Christian—not a people-pleasing one.
📺 Watch now and don’t forget to Like, Comment, and Share with someone who needs this word today!

📖 “That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work, and increasing in the knowledge of God.” — Colossians 1:10 (KJV)

Keywords
daily devotionalspiritual growthgodly livingchristian devotionplease godliving for godwords from the wordpastor roderick websterchristian obediencecolossians 1v10walking worthyephesians 5v10galatians 1v10heart obedienceprove what is acceptable
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Personal Reflection

00:28Song Lyrics and Encouragement

01:21Living a God-Pleasing Life

02:12Understanding What Pleases God

03:12Challenges and Rewards of Pleasing God

03:56Proving What is Acceptable to God

04:42Pleasing God vs. Pleasing Men

06:04Serving God from the Heart

07:43Conclusion and Final Thoughts

