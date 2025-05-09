Can You Really Please God in Everything You Do?

Is your life truly pleasing to the Lord—or are you just going through the motions?



In this powerful devotion from Pastor Roderick Webster, we explore what it really means to please God from the heart. Taken from Colossians 1:10, Ephesians 5:10, and Galatians 1:10, this message challenges us to stop and ask: “Who am I really living to please?”



📖 Learn what it means to prove what is acceptable unto the Lord

📖 Understand why pleasing men and pleasing God can’t be mixed

📖 Discover how real obedience begins in the heart—not just in outward actions



Let this Word convict, encourage, and redirect your focus.



Be a God-pleasing Christian—not a people-pleasing one.

📖 “That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work, and increasing in the knowledge of God.” — Colossians 1:10 (KJV)



