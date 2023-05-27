BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

An RN Calls Out the Impotent "White Hats"
Thomas Smith
Thomas Smith
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • 05/27/2023

In the truther community there are alleged to be "White Hats" who are supposedly battling the forces of evil on behalf of Humanity. Yet, if this is true, why is evil so widespread? Why does evil appear to rule the world? Why does evil proliferate?

This nurse calls out the White Hats for their impotent inaction. By their inaction, they are "just as bad as the evil ones" and are complicit in the destruction of Humanity. She calls on the White Hats to "end the shit show now"!

The War On Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-202

The Death of America
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/05-2023



Keywords
warcrimes against humanityhomelesswhite hatstruth communityevil onessovereign beings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy