UN Report Attacks US, Constitution & God-Given Rights

A United Nations "human rights" committee investigation into the United States concluded that the U.S. Constitution should be changed and the U.S. government should impose additional infringements on free speech and gun rights to comply with UN agreements, explains The New American Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State.





Despite its attacks on America, the UN report praises the Biden administration for promoting abortion, transgenderism, homosexuality, and gun control. However, it argues that much more is needed including constitutional amendments, for the United States to be in compliance with a UN covenant on "civil and political rights."





The report comes as American anger at the UN and calls for defunding it are growing louder.





