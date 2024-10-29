BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

War Crime: Ukrainians Kill Civilians Who Tried To Escape From Chasov Yar
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
126 views • 7 months ago

Ukrainian Nazis continue killing civilians in the war-torn areas. The newly shared footage confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed a group of civilian refugees who were trying to evacuate to the Russian territory from the city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Russian drone spotted civilians with white flags moving along the road trying to evacuate towards Artyomovsk which is under the control of the Russian army. Russian drone tried to escort them to the safe zone and showed the way out towards Russian positions, where they could recieve the necessary aid. But Ukrainian Nazis opened fire. Ukrainian artillery intentionally targeted civilians.

Having seen that civilians were moving towards the Russian positions, the Nazi gunners began to cover them with mortar and artillery fire along the way. People were forced to hide in a concrete fortification on their way. Russian drones dropped water, some food and portable radio to contact the civilians. But Ukrainian Nazis did not abandon their plan to kill them. After Ukrainians failed to destroy their unarmed target, civilians were killed with precision strikes of FPV drones. At least six civilians were killed.

This is far from the first crimes of the Ukrainian military against the civilian population. People who managed to escape from the war-torn regions described how their neighbors were murdered. A lot of evidences confirm the crimes. Despite these fact, the so-called civilised West is turning a blind eye on Kiev’s crimes and does not stop paying for the terrorist regime in Kiev.

Mirrored - South Front


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
ukrainewar crimesafuchasov yarcivilian killings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy