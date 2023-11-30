BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel Already Violated "Ceasefire", Gareth Porter Exposes Al-Shifa Lie & Fox/IDF Caught Faking News
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
21 views • 11/30/2023

TheLastAmericanVagabond

Streamed on:Nov 24, 6:31 pm EST

Occupied Palestine

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.

All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/israel-already-violated-ceasefire


Keywords
newschildrencrimemurderrussiaisraelaigenocidehamastrending newsthe daily wrap upceasefirethelastamericanvagabondoccupied palestineal-shifaus foreign policy israel palestine
