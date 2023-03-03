2017021902 WEEK 9 PART 2 GOD'S THINKING VS. THE WORLDS AND FREEDOM THROUGH DISPLACEMENT, Gods classroom, only 68 min.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This 2017 class covers the deceptions in the Body of Christ, our response and enablement to expose and declare the Truth, and to free our minds for Gods Mind and Will daily. radical Islam truths and strategies to infiltrate, God invading Islamic countries, God calls us to expose and proclaim truth, Stand for truth, objective vs subjective truth parable, God wants us willing then He will enable-opposite of western church, ark of the covenant was a weapon, Gods word not a book but transdimensional communication device by an omniscient, Omnipresent, omnipotent God to be read through the Spirit, flesh vs spirit (Gal 5), Corporate vs. Gods church, megachurch origins is from Drucker(management guru who discipled Rick Warren),dangers of seeker sensitive/emergent/purpose driven/auditorium church, Being vs Doing ,present day idolatry-covetousness, consumerism, Christians need to have reformation not information of their minds, Satan's strategies, abiding in Christ, apostasy, disciple is a Talmudim, dust of the Rabbi, deception of psychology, generating fractured personalities, MKultra, Mind is a bridge of the body to the Spirit, we are in Gods classroom, My demonic experiences revealed deceptions, Inception experiences, DISPLACEMENT vs extraction deception, demonstration (see PowerPoint but video soon of this demonstration)
