FOX News is in full consent-manufacturing mode.
More from crappy article at Fox about poor little Israel needing the US's Bunker Buster strikes:
https://www.foxnews.com/world/only-us-military-can-take-out-irans-most-dangerous-nuclear-site
More crappy news:
💥 OpenAI seals $200M deal with Pentagon
The tech company plans to build Pentagon warfighting AI — prototype due 2026.
"The performer will develop prototype frontier AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges in both warfighting and enterprise domains," Pentagon said in a statement.
Skynet future or money laundering?