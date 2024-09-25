LIVE - Exclusive With THE Peter Schiff. He’s The Money Expert You Want To Learn From As Our Corrupt Politicians Drive The US Economy Off A Cliff!

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy





Years ago, I read a cartoon book that was brilliantly written, tackled complex economic principles in simple terms and completely changed my thinking about finance and markets. It was called ‘How An Economy Grows & Why It Crashes’ by Peter Schiff. The book untangled many economic fallacies, cleared my thinking and helped explain the beauty of FREE markets.





That was about ten years ago and ever since that formative experience, I have been trying to land an interview with Peter Schiff! Well, as you can imagine I am SO glad to finally welcome him today on the The Shannon Joy Show. It’s been a long time coming and the timing is impeccable.





Because, everyone senses that something is VERY wrong in our economy today.





This election season features two political candidates who have completely abandoned even a semblance of fiscal responsibility. The numbers are astronomical, the debt-driven political promises are utterly ridiculous and it would all be laughable if it weren’t so devastating.





But alas, after 60 years of accelerating debt and reckless deficit spending, it seems like the the fat lady is about to sing for the American economic system and dollar supremacy.





This puts you and your family in the crosshairs for financial devastation brought on by years of BAD economic policy from useless, cowardly and corrupt politicians.





But you don’t have to be a victim. You CAN take control and thrive amidst the chaos.





I am honored to welcome the relentless truth-teller, Peter Schiff on the SJ Show today to learn about the economy, our financial system, why it is hopelessly broken and how we can survive the coming economic storm and hopefully be around to fix it in the future.





______________________________________

Show Resources:





Get the book!

'How and Economy Grows and Why it Crashes'

https://www.amazon.com/How-Economy-Grows-Why-Crashes/dp/047052670X





Follow Peter on Socials:

@PeterSchiff on YouTube, Twitter/X, Instagram, Facebook





Peter Schiff’s Biography:

Peter Schiff began his investment career as a financial consultant with Shearson Lehman Brothers, after having earned a degree in finance and accounting from U.C. Berkeley in 1987. A financial professional for over thirty years, he is the owner of Euro Pacific Asset Management, Chief Economist and Global Strategist for Euro Pacific Capital (a division of Alliance Global Partners), and Chairman of SchiffGold (a precious metals dealer based out of Manhattan). He is also the host of The Peter Schiff Show Podcast. An expert on money, economic theory, and international investing, Peter is a highly recommended broker by many leading financial newsletters and investment advisory services. Peter achieved national notoriety in 2008 as being one of the few economists to have accurately forecast the financial crisis well in advance. Between 2004 and 2006 he had made numerous high-profile statements predicting the bursting of the real estate bubble, significant declines in national real estate prices, the collapse of the mortgage market and the banking sector, the bankruptcy and bailout of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Peter has authored several best-selling books including Crash Proof, Crash Proof 2.0, How and Economy Grows and Why it Crashes, The Little Book of Bull Moves in Bear Markets, and The Real Crash. He also served as an economic advisor to the 2008 Ron Paul presidential campaign.





Links:

schiffgold.com

europac.com

schiffsovereign.com





________________________________________

