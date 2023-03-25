© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The mistakes that were NOT made: An anthem for Justice
This Anthem for Justice is Margaret Anna Alice's attempt to succinctly capture the premeditated purpose behind the tyranny of COVID, and we ask for your help in spreading the clear message that #MistakesWereNOTMade. Please share this poem and keep it on your clipboard for the next time someone uses verbalism to silence the atrocities committed. Let's make 2023 the Year of Accountability so that no one dares to repeat such acts in the future.
Editing of subtitles
Scientists for Health and Freedom
The full text with references can be found here:
https://www.eyewideopen.org/?p=4887