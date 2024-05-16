Crazy Looking Baphomet Head Found in Mirror Image of King Charles Portrait

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Just when you thought you seen it all.
King Charles has a new official portrait that has caught some attention!
What do you see in the image?
WOW! Hidden Image Revealed In New King Charles Portrait!
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos