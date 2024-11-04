BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AHAB TRUMP versus JEZEBEL HARRIS, CIVIL WAR COMING
End the global reset
107 views • 7 months ago

What is going to be the result or November 5th presidential election? Does it matter who really wins at all? I will give you insight to a new way of thinking of the Donald Ahab Trump versus Kamala Jezebel Harris election. And I will show you how no matter who wins America will fall either way. Neither one of these two was on our side. They are both out to destroy America. Each one has their own ideas of how to do it and the kingdom of darkness is fighting against itself to see who is going to be ruling America the Babylon and Satan's kingdom of darkness in this presidential election.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

You can go to the warning website for the Jezebel articles as I said in the video at the following link larrygmeguiar2.com

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
