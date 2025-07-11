50%: Brazil, protesters torched an effigy of Trump & US flag in response to DC’s latest economic aggression - a 50% tariff

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Brazil, protesters torched an effigy of Donald Trump and set fire to the American flag in response to Washington’s latest economic aggression — a 50% tariff imposed on Brazilian goods.
The demonstration, reported by AP, reflects growing anger across Latin America at U.S. protectionism cloaked in the language of “free trade.”
