Judge Advocate Generals - Ongoing Tribunals | 40K Footview Ep. 19Advocate Generals - Ongoing Tribunals | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 19
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
165 views • 8 months ago

Dr. Jan Halper Hayes serves on a DOD task force and weighs in on what’s on many Americans minds as the final phase of this war approaches with November 5th just weeks away.


- Assassination attempts two would be assassins in Blackrock commercial? Coincidence?


- Was ABC’s role in the debate election interference? What went on behind the scenes


- 1871 US became a corporation how and why? Bank of England and the Vatican’s involvement. Trump bankrupted the US Corp. and restored the US Constitutional Republic in his first term.


- 650 planes ordered by President Trump to remove the gold from the Vatican


- JFK started it – Donald Trump will finish the job.


- Jan discusses the true axis of evil China and Iran huge threat NOT Russia!


- Epstein briefly discussed


- Just who are the FEMA camps for? Jan spells it out and it’s not what you may think


- Election theft – We have the evidence. What did President Trump know? What will be done?


- Why did Trump put Bolton and McMaster in his administration?


- There are enough cues and signs for you to connect the dots


- JAG – Judicial Advocate Generals - Tribunals going on in multiple locations including


- 400,000 sealed indictments beginning to be unsealed


- Brief comment on is JFK alive


- Invasion and infiltration. NATO forces part of a potential threat on the homeland?


- Nigel Farage has concerns about just who is coming across the border


- NWO bee at this for 100 years against US


- The vax was deployed in part to kill us off


- We have never had a free and fair election. We must have an election. Trump cannot resume presidency without it. Trump hopes Military will be there on election day


- National Guard deployed 1 Million strong. Just who could deploy military on election day? Biden or Trump. Answer is the CIC


- Jan discusses the task force missions


Keywords
trump administrationnational guardbank of englandfema campssealed indictmentsnwo agendaassassination attemptscommander-in-chiefdr jan halper hayesdod task forceblackrock commercialabc election interference1871 us corporationvatican involvementtrump constitutional republicgold removal from vaticanjfk legacychina and iran threatselection theft evidencejag tribunalsjfk rumorshomeland security threatsnato invasionvaccine deploymentelection day military deployment
