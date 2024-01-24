Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson | “Was It Always About the Money?" Rand Paul creates NEVER Nikki Movement
channel image
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
Shop now
1024 views
Published a month ago

Tucker Carlson | “Was It Always About the Money?" Rand Paul Reveals the Real Reason Nikki Haley Loves War


 #TuckerCarlson #RandPaul #NikkiHaley

Watch the full interview here: https://bit.ly/3RCq6cc


Senator Rand Paul joins Tucker Carlson to discuss his "Never Nikki" campaign.


Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content: https://www.youtube.com/@TCNetwork/fe...


Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson


Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates!

Keywords
tucker carlsonrand paulnikki haleytucker carlson networktucker carlson uncensored

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket