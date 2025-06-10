BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Palantir Public Release Is Whitewashed Immediately by Trump/Musk Soap Opera
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
397 views • 3 months ago

The Trump/Musk divorce distraction from the Palantir Kill List and control grid takeover is just another distraction from the self assembling deathspike bioweapon operating systems Satan's Pharma call "vaccines".

***** Sources for this video *****

INTRO VID: https://x.com/naiivememe/status/1931197936626708534

Outro video (don’t forget): https://x.com/ThomsonSherin/status/1930972828825997499

Palantir List of Americans: https://x.com/Kaizerrev/status/1929762637996319091

Alex Karp Palantir: https://x.com/DrLoupis__/status/1929980777481097390

Alex Jones Defends Palantir: https://x.com/WTAFRich/status/1929956236235256121

Peter Thiel Clip: https://x.com/jimstewartson/status/1929540506037489895

CEO of ADL: https://x.com/DrLoupis__/status/1930213065657598241

Installing Operating Systems In The Body: https://x.com/dr_edwardgroup/status/1929691737510818164

Dr. Jack Kruse: https://x.com/RealLindellTV/status/1929930482868990466

saMRNA: https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1930026006062215571

MNEX Spike Protein: https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1929913380673831387

Pfizer = Lucifer: https://x.com/MmisterNobody/status/1931077122400911612

Israeli Apache Helicopters Fire On Kids in Gaza:

https://x.com/geraldcelente/status/1930066866925646133

---------

Tesla Machine:

https://tzla.club/

Liberpulco:

https://anarchapulco.com/event/liberpulco-2025/

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Mirrored - Dollar Vigilante

Keywords
trumpjeff berwickpalantirmusk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy