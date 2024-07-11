RT News July 11, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 11, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
NATO has lost its purpose, and is treading into an unknown territory. That's the message from Hungary, as its Foreign Minister announces the country will not contribute to supporting the Ukraine conflict anymore. As China slams NATO's tactics - the Alliance takes aim at Beijing, suggesting it's the one fueling the Ukrainian conflict. That's despite China's continued call for peace. The Srebrenica massacre marks its 29th anniversary, and while the West labels it a genocide, many call out the double standard of treating the Serbian victims of war differently.