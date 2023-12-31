GLOBAL EDEN? Healing for the Nations? 7 min InfoTalk. Michael Heiser

No more spiritual quarantine. Federation of The Most Holy One Approaching Earth? The Rebel in the DIVINE COUNCIL under judgement. Restoring Peace to the Nations.
Gen 3. Isaiah14. Ezekiel28. "....[Satan/Lucifer] was a member of the Divine Council who essentially wanted autonomy...wants to be the one in the Seat of the Gods [like the Most High GOD], where the decision making occurs." ~. Dr. Michael S. Heiser
FULL SHOW: Satan and Eden: with Dr. Michael Heiser. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EtRdlebKHY
ALSO SEE The Divine Council Worldview (ft. @DRMSH)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNlmhi0jdco
ALSO SEE Supernatural Seminar with Dr. Michael Heiser | Part One
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxgLqXyNAjI
ALSO SEE: Enoch, The Watchers & The Forgotten Mission of Jesus Christ.
https://www.brighteon.com/9c6d8780-8bba-4607-af54-9c7959bdb80e
Christ Messiah solves three problems: 1.) Estrangement from God 2.) Restoring Peace to the Nations 3.) Reverses Gen 6 Self-destructive Element.
Michael Heiser:
https://www.youtube.com/@DRMSH/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@NakedBible/videos
https://www.youtube.com/@AWKNGSchoolofTheology/videos
Michael S. Heiser Biography
Michael S. Heiser, Ph.D. "Biblical scholar and Hebrew language expert Michael S. Heiser, Ph.D. is the academic head of Logos Bible Software and Scholar-in-Residence at Faithlife. Heiser is the author of several books including: The Book Of Enoch, The Watchers and The Forgotten Mission of Jesus Christ. There is a big theme in new testament theology, the reversal of the wickedness that has permeated the human race...Reversing Hermon alludes to the notion, hidden in plain site in a surprising number of new testament passages that what happened in Genesis 6:1-4 had to be reversed as part of restoring the original Edenic vision." ~ Michael S. Heiser
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.