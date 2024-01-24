FruitBearing is required to Enter Heaven

The doctrine of fruit bearing is throughout the New and Old Testament but is entirely ignored by pastors. John the Baptist and Jesus Christ both said that the tree that does not bear fruit will be cut down and thrown into the fire. This video is replete with scripture references to prove that you have to bear fruits of righteousness unto God to be allowed entrance into heaven. Your pastor never told you this did he? Find out the truth for yourself.
