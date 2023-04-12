President Trump Interview with Tucker Carlson | Clip 04.11.2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@realDonaldTrump tells the fascinating story of his 4 hour dinner at Mar-a-Lago with President Xi of China.
He spoke very fondly of him and said he is extremely smart. He even said that Xi and his people are “top of the line.”
Watch this clip and then imagine Biden trying to hang with these world leaders…
https://truthsocial.com/users/TheStormHasArrived17/statuses/110183179947496116