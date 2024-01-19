“Jews Say: Let Gaza Live” - American Jews call for an End to Israeli Apartheid, conducted a Large Banner drop in the heart of San Francisco

“Jews Say: Let Gaza Live.”
If Not Now, an organisation that mobilizes American Jews to call for an end to Israeli apartheid, conducted a large banner drop in the heart of San Francisco.
The drop was targeted towards certain California politicians and how they have not called for a ceasefire in Gaza.
