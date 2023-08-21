Something Terrible Is On The Horizon┃NATO & Kyiv Send An Elite Group MAROON against Russian STORM-Z

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The top military leadership of Ukraine and their NATO advisers are in complete despair because of the inability to break through the defense of the Russian army in the Zaporizhzhia direction. All this forced the Kyiv authorities to send an elite tactical group 'Maroon', which they kept until the very last moment.