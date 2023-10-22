WHO RULES THE WORLD in Reality? | Revelation of an Occultist 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exclusively for the Shadow Control project, a black mage and occultist shares his own investigation of conscious rebirths.
🔻 What happens to a human after death
🔻 The "living" dead: how a conscious rebirth takes place
🔻 The role of occult orders in shaping world events
🔻 The greatest battle of mages in the early 20th century
🔻 Person X: who has been appointing Popes for millennia
🔻 Who benefits from mass human deaths
🔻 Who rules the world in reality
Video “Let's Give the World Back to the Alive”: https://allatra.tv/en/video/lets-give-world-back-to-alive
"Subpersonality": https://allatra.tv/en/video/subpersonality
"LEGACY OF THE DEAD": https://allatra.tv/en/video/legacy-of-the-dead
Watch other episodes of Shadow Control on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ShadowControlOfficial
If you have any constructive suggestions or ideas, please email the project at [email protected]