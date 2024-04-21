MKUltra Next Level - viewer discretion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Think MK-Ultra technology and techniques from the 1950's to 1970's was bad? Don't be fooled, what evolved afterwards is 100 times worse. MK-Ultra next level is much more subliminal and pervasive. Your phone owns you and so does the Government and Corporations. You are free to do what they tell you.