Higher Consciousness Transmission Meditation to assist you in your rapid elevation of consciousness.

#meditation #consciousness #healing

This is a direct transmission from source so that you attain an absolute focus of pure navigational direction to a higher level of consciousness with the quantum core processor of your body affecting all of your cells and genetic code and then, in turn, affecting and informing those around you. Enjoy everyone and given with love xx





For courses and meditations go to www.sarita-sol.com





LIVE WEEKLY ONLINE MEDITATIONS CLASSES WITH ME....JOIN ANYTIME

Now available on the Patreon site.https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol/membership

Once in Patreon join as a 'Light Warrior Patron'

website: www.sarita-sol.com

Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol

Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol

online or at SolHenge via the webiste www.sarita-sol.com



