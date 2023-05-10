BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
War On Food, Planetary Health Diet, Maurice Strong & A License To Have A Child
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Tammy Cuthbert GarciaCheckmark Icon
370 followers
64 views • 05/10/2023

Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Tammy talks about the war on food, now they want you to get a license to have a child, Club of Rome, planetary health diet, Made In China 2025.
