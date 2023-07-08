Fear and Enlightenment - Steven D Kelley - POETS Toastmaster Presentation #10

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there, where he can be reached everyday.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

Please help support - https://www.truthcatradio.com/

'Truth Cat Radio', with a kind donation to keep the show rolling. Please designate on PayPal that it's a 'Gift', for a 'Friend', on the transaction, because it's not a business. If not as a gift, it will have to be returned back to you. This is only asked on videos to support Truth Cat Radio, to keep it broadcasting. Thank you, with much appreciation for your caring generosity.

PayPal: [email protected]

You can upload Steven's book for free, in the file section, at his Telegram channel that's mentioned above or go to either of his .com websites listed here. There is also a video narration audio-book, that was kindly made by someone else reading his book for 6 hours on YouTube, "Lasers, Cavers, and Magic. Link,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] - use this to request the pdf book, request a psychic reiki healing, (eyes shown well, no glasses, describe the problem, full consent from the person receiving the healing), or learn about becoming a JEDI remote viewer, during your sleep in the 4D. Use this email for correspondence, but not for PayPal.

Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe to this channel. Look at the over 500 hundred other videos with Steven D Kelley.

--- Summary ---

Soon again at: https://twitter.com/1Stevendkelley

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

#OccupyTheGetty

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE', every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT.

https://www.truthcatradio.com/

Here are Links to all sites relating to Steven D Kelley and Occupythegetty.

https://linktr.ee/stevenkelley