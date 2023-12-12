One way to live in Thailand

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
If you're planning to relocate to mainly Thailand then there is one way you can do it as long as you are legally divorced and are looking for someone to live with. Thailand is a Haven of friendly women especially older women 40 50 60 years old who are lonely and they basically advertise as such. They tell you exactly what they want you to do and that is shift in with them. Mind you you'll have to work Thailand people all work so you'll have to do something around the place and hopefully you'll have somewhere to live in the countryside on an organic farm with fish ponds therefore plenty of food.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0173BWBH8

Keywords
farmfishorganicimmigratedating sitesfish farmrelocate
