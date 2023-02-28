MEDVEDEV WARNS OF NUCLEAR APOCALYPSE

FEB 27

One of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies is warning the West that if they supply more arms to Ukraine, it will lead to an ‘apocalypse.’ Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned this week that the NATO-led alliance’s attempt to weaken and destroy Russia could cause a nuclear war.

Medvedev describes the apocalypse as a global nuclear catastrophe in which cities and industrial areas are destroyed by blasts from weapons, which release large amounts of radioactive smoke into the air. The smoke would eventually reach the stratosphere, where it could stay for decades unless there is no rain to wash it away.

If the United States, Britain, and France started a nuclear war with Russia, it would wreak havoc on virtually every aspect of human life over several decades. It could deplete world supplies of oil, water, and food and lead to widespread famine.

In addition, it could result in an apocalyptic winter with temperatures below zero and no rainfall. The coldest parts of the earth would become uninhabitable, leaving the vast majority of humanity unable to survive and requiring them to seek shelter elsewhere. It would also leave the land unusable for agriculture, resulting in widespread famine and starvation.

We will discuss the deepening fears that Western support for Ukraine could result in a global war that involves weapons of mass destruction on this edition of TruNews.

You can partner with us here, or by calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order your Fauci Elf today!

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!



