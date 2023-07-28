ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Friday 7/28/23 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP INDICTED FOR JAN 6, FEDERAL COURTHOUSE IN DC PREPARING HIS ARREST FOR NEXT WEEK!The Deep State’s coup is LIVE and ongoing! Our constitutional republic is truly in the greatest crisis since our founding in 1776! On today's broadcast, Alex Jones breaks down what Federal courthouse insiders are revealing exclusively to Infowars!
Also: Sam Bankman-Fried has had all campaign finance charges dropped and is walking free, the DOJ is set to give Biden’s crackhead son immunity, while globalist attack dog Jack Smith files MORE charges against the 45th president of the United States! Tune in NOW!
