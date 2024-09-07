Western heavy artillery samples are starting to appear and roll towards Russian soil in the Kursk region. A short video shows a French 155mm self-propelled gun Caesar trying to move about a few kilometers from the border near Nikolaevo-Daryino, Sudzha district, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to disguise the artillery. However, there is no doubt that the artillery's range of use will not last long, it will be tracked to the waiting area, and will be destroyed by a pinpoint strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday, September 6, 2024. The temporary coordinates of the Caesar installation were transmitted by scouts from the "North" Group to the nearest Russian military base.

The full operation of the M-46 130-mm artillery by the troops of the "North" Group of Forces to defend the Kursk region, and continues to work every day. After that, the Russian artillerymen carried out a pinpoint strike. Heavy fire was recorded at the location of the gun, successfully hitting the Caesar artillery installation used by the Kiev regime, and directly! At least two Caesar artillery pieces were destroyed on the same day. The second, a powerful stream of fire from an FPV drone, managed to burn the equipment near Tsukurino by fighters of the South group, five kilometers south of Selidovo in the Donetsk region.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





