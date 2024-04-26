FINDING COMMON GROUND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Finian Makepeace and Ryland Engelhart, producers for the “Common Ground” documentary, discuss the unsafe farming practices that have devastated most of the U.S. crop soils and the more holistic solution of regenerative farming that lead them to co-found the Kiss the Ground organization and two star-studded documentaries.
AIRDATE: April 25, 2024
#KissTheGround #CommonGround #RegenerativeFarming