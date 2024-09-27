Avoid harmful chemicals by switching to an all-natural deodorant made with non-toxic ingredients

With our Health Ranger Select Silver Fresh™ Liquid Deodorant with Magnesium and Baking Soda, you can lead an active lifestyle without worrying about unwanted body odor.

Our premium all-natural liquid deodorant formula is plant-based, non-aluminum, made in the USA and has not been tested on animals. It is lab-verified to have a minimum of 40 ppm silver particles and has been thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.

For all-natural and long-lasting freshness, Health Ranger Select Silver Fresh™ Liquid Deodorant with Magnesium and Baking Soda harnesses the combined power of colloidal silver, baking soda, magnesium hydroxide and the natural aroma of essential oils.

Our premium deodorant formula can keep you smelling fresh for up to 48 hours while letting your skin breathe as nature intended. It is made without synthetic chemicals, aluminum or parabens.





Shop now at HealthRangerStore.com

