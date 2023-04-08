. Fellow Edgar Cayce'rs .. Instrumented food tests reveal unusual contamination re Cayce's anti-aging protocol.  His prophecy re Russia still intact?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
.. Premium video trailer.
EDIT/UPDATE .. The A.R.E. site no longer has a searchable all-text database for non-members. I used it years ago. A very limited site search on CHINA, RUSSIA shows "militarists" as the enemy of humanity; and, China eventually rescuing or stabilizing the world. The Russia-reference is a "maybe". Try it yourself.
Watermelon seed tea,kombucha,contamination,review,test,testing,satanic,psychopaths,trailer,anti,aging,diet,antidote,protocol,hyper,accelerated,anti-aging
Thanks to Tau Braun, Law of Attraction, Abraham Hicks, Mike Adams, Lee Merritt, and others.
UPDATE:
Could be just a coincidence ... Have a headache that is not going away since I drank these organic watermelon kombuchas .. then I looked up my previous mysterious headache, and it was a mold/mould .. I should have sterilized the kombucha like I do most stuff that I stuffed inside my mouth. Kombucha is also raw/alive, so its not something that is usually suspected of carrying a payload. No one would boil their kombucha since it is a probiotic. Another mystery .. The HealthAid bucha has a tiny icon that I've never seen before. My inquiry email to their "influencer" email address bounced as "non existent".
Too late for this, this time.
https://www.brighteon.com/ab95812f-6be1-4aa3-a8b3-6422b5c6c3e8
I took a DMG capsule (Dr Mikovits suggestion) which requires an empty stomach before and after. Then, I will have to think about other mold-killing antidotes.