Happy Covid Day
Real Free News
53 views • 03/16/2023

Happy Covid Day is the international holiday that remembers the day all the covid fraud started. This special day denotes the official beginning of the “Fake Pandemic”, “Plandemic”, and/or “Scamdemic”. This is the day that highlights the beginning of the shutdowns, lockdowns, mask mandates, covid vaccines, and all the covid insanity.

Read Full Happy Covid Day Article: https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/happy-covid-day?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

#happycovidday #fakepandemic #plandemic #scamdemic #covidlies #covidfraud #covididiots #covidiots #maskmandates #covidvaccine #getvaccinated #justgetvaccinated #safeandeffective #maskupmetro #bigredresponsible #vaxne #covid19ne #covid19 #covid23 #coronavirus #corona #stayhome #quarantine #lockdown #staysafe #pandemic #virus #socialdistancing #stayathom

