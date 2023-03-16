© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy Covid Day is the international holiday that remembers the day all the covid fraud started. This special day denotes the official beginning of the “Fake Pandemic”, “Plandemic”, and/or “Scamdemic”. This is the day that highlights the beginning of the shutdowns, lockdowns, mask mandates, covid vaccines, and all the covid insanity.
Read Full Happy Covid Day Article: https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/happy-covid-day?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
